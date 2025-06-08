The Atlanta Braves have had a disappointing season, and they're in the middle of another slump where they've lost six games in a row.  In one of those losses, they were up 10-4 in the ninth inning, but the Arizona Diamondbacks came back and ended up winning 11-10. That's just one of the rough losses of the season, and now people are looking to see if manager Brian Snitker is on the hot seat.

Despite the questions surrounding his job security, it seems to be safe for the most part, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Atlanta’s frustrating season in which they’re in danger of missing the postseason for the first time since 2017, manager Brian Snitker’s job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season,” Nightengale wrote. “He has led Atlanta to seven consecutive postseasons and a World Series championship. Snitker’s contract expires after this year when he’s expected to retire as manager and then move into a special assistant role.

“Snitker, who has spent 49 years with the organization, deserves to be wildly cheered when he’s introduced during the All-Star Game pregame introductions in Atlanta on Dave Roberts’ NL coaching staff.”

In their latest loss against the San Francisco Giants on June 7, the Braves hit a new low as they're now 27-36 and nine games below .500 for the 1st time since 2017.

The Braves are currently on a seven-year playoff streak after winning the World Series championship in 2021 and six straight divisional titles. Many expected that the Braves would be one of the top teams coming into the season, but they have yet to go on a run. There's still time left in the season for them to make a run, and with Ronald Acuna Jr. back, there's a good chance that they could do something special.

If they want to make something happen, they should do it rather sooner than later.