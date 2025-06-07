The Atlanta Braves have designated for assignment closer Craig Kimbrel, whom the organization called up yesterday.

Kimbrel, 37, appeared in Atlanta's 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants, pitching one inning, during which he allowed one hit, one walk, and struck out one batter. He came into the game during the seventh inning with the Braves tied with San Francisco 4-4.

The veteran closer was called up a day after the Braves suffered a late-game collapse against the Arizona Diamondbacks in which Atlanta blew a 10-4 lead in the top of the ninth inning to lose 11-10.

Kimbrel has been trying to find his footing ever since, as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, losing back-to-back games in the NLCS in 2023. After the season, he signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles, but he proved to be erratic. After 57 appearances in which he had a 5.33 ERA and 5.3 BB9, Kimbrel was DFA'd by the Orioles in September, about a week before he was released.

In March, Kimbrel signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta, which drafted him in the 33rd round in 2007 and again in 2008 in the third round. He spent his first several years with the Braves organization before being traded to the San Diego Padres in 2015. Since then, he has played for the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Phillies, and Orioles.

A one-time World Series champion, Kimbrel has been named an All-Star nine times and led the National League in saves four times (2011 to 2014).

The Braves, who responded to the collapse vs. Arizona with a slew of roster moves in addition to Kimbrel's call-up, are 27-35 on the season. Atlanta has lost five straight, which includes a three-game sweep by the Diamondbacks, as well as losses to the Red Sox and Giants.

First pitch for the second game of Atlanta and San Francisco's weekend series is set for 4:05 p.m. ET today.