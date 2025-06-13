Does Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant have an interest in joining the New York Knicks? ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes he does. While the Knicks are considered a landing destination for Durant, is it best for New York's long-term plans, considering what it took to land All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, who could be required in a deal with the Suns? These are essential questions the front office will have to answer this offseason.

Coming off their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years, the Knicks are preparing themselves to make the next step in 2025-26. However, in terms of trading for Durant, which could mean sending Towns to the Suns, the Knicks will have to consider what's best for the franchise's future, as Windhorst reminded them, per ESPN's Get Up.

“I definitely think he's got interest in the Knicks,” Windhorst said. “He's had interest in the Knicks, going back six, seven years, when he was a free agent in 2019. He chose the Nets, but he's got interest in the Knicks. The reality is this: you're either trading an in-your-prime, All-NBA player under long-term controlled contract in Karl Towns, or to make the math work, and make it a legal trade, you're probably trading three rotation players — two high-level rotation players like an OG Anunoby, a Mitchell Robinson, something like that.”

A proposed deal with rotation players such as OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson could be a tough sell for the Suns.

Will Knicks consider Karl-Anthony Towns for Kevin Durant trade?

While one NBA insider says Suns All-Star Kevin Durant won't be traded to the Knicks, ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes if Durant is interested, which he's expressed in the past via free agency, there's a possibility. Still, ironing out the details of an enticing proposed deal that doesn't include Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns is challenging.

And trading Towns while he's entering his prime years isn't ideal, as Windhorst explained.

“The Knicks are already short on rotation players. So, you have to look at it if you're the Knicks, on the other side of trading a $55 million player, are you ready to compete for the whole thing now, instantly? He's 37. You're not building,” Windhorst added. “You could get different opinions on that, but I would just say, do not disregard an in-his-20s All-NBA player that Karl Towns is.

“That's not a player that you can easily find. They've invested a lot in him, and that's the type of trade you'd have to make — All-NBA player for All-NBA player. I don't know if you automatically win that trade,” Windhorst concluded.