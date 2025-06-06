The Atlanta Braves' 2025 season is a tale of two stories. On one hand, the Braves are massively underperforming expectations, sitting in fourth place in the National League East. On the other, Atlanta's struggles can be chalked up to the fact that injuries held them back for the majority of the season so far. However, even with Ronald Acuna Jr. back and playing well, the team's turnaround has not happened. As the trade deadline gets closer, the idea of the Braves being a seller with names like Austin Riley and Matt Olson becomes more realistic.

However, there are some Major League Baseball experts who don't think Atlanta will throw in the towel. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal spoke about the team's situation with Foul Territory TV. According to him, the Braves do not have it in them to be a selling team this summer.

“It’s just not the way they’re built, and they want to win this year.”@Ken_Rosenthal doesn’t see the Braves selling unless they completely collapse. pic.twitter.com/28KoHrS3TG — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I don't believe the Braves are going to sell,” Rosenthal said. “For them to sell, they're going to have to fall out of it, they're gonna have to be buried. Even in a league as strong as the National League is this season, it's hard to be buried in this format with three wild cards. If you're around .500, you've got a chance.”

Article Continues Below

The Braves have been a few games below the .500 mark for most of the season. Acuna Jr., Riley, Olson, and the rest of the offense cannot seem to find the consistency necessary to string wins together. When they do have a good offensive showing, Atlanta's bullpen has cost them games late. However, Rosenthal does not believe that selling their veterans is what the Braves truly want.

“I don't see them outright selling,” Rosenthal said. “It's just not the way they're built, and they want to win this year.”

Atlanta's players were optimistic that a turnaround was imminent. However, the team is stuck in the middle of the pack in the NL. The next two months will go a long way in determining which path the team ends up going down later this summer.