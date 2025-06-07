Manny Machado is in one of those grooves where everything he touches turns into a highlight—and on Friday night against the Brewers, he added another tape-measure shot to his growing reel. In the eighth inning of a tight contest, the Padres’ veteran third baseman uncorked a towering home run down the left-field line, extending San Diego’s lead and putting an exclamation point on yet another strong showing. The blast didn’t just add insurance—it reminded fans of why Machado remains one of the most dangerous hitters in the game.

Manny Machado hooks one down the line to extend the lead in the 8th 💪 pic.twitter.com/5vcAmtECTc — MLB (@MLB) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was Machado’s eighth homer of the season, continuing a power surge that’s picked up steam in recent weeks. Five of those bombs have come over the past two weeks alone, and Friday’s shot marked another notch in what’s already a remarkable 2025 campaign.

Just days ago, Machado made headlines when he crushed his 350th career home run in San Francisco. At 32 years old, he became just the 33rd player since 1901 to reach that number before turning 33. And he’s not done yet—Machado is also within striking distance of another legendary milestone: 2,000 career hits. As of Friday, he’s just 28 knocks away.

Manny Machado continues his Hall of Fame case for the Padres

Article Continues Below

“To even be mentioned with those guys—that’s surreal for sure,” Machado said, referencing Hall of Famers like Hank Aaron and Ken Griffey Jr., who are part of the exclusive 2,000 hits/350 homers club before age 33. “Give me half of what they did the rest of the way, and I’ll be happy.”

Manager Mike Shildt has praised Machado’s approach, noting his consistency, discipline, and ability to make elite-level contact in any count. “He’s in a good place,” Shildt said. “His approach is matching that beautiful swing.”

Indeed, Machado’s numbers back it up. He’s slashing .317/.382/.498 on the season, with a career-best OBP and one of his best batting averages to date. He’s also showing improved patience at the plate with a walk rate near 10%, and he’s doing it while coming off seasons where he battled through elbow pain.

The Padres need every ounce of Machado’s production as they navigate a brutal schedule stretch and battle for positioning in the NL West. With the franchise’s home run crown already in his back pocket—he passed Nate Colbert last year—Machado now has his sights set on clubbing his way into history.

While the moonshot against Milwaukee was just one swing, it served as a reminder: Manny Machado isn’t just chasing milestones. He’s shaping a Hall of Fame résumé in real time.