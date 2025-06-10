Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. hit an unmistakable home run against the Milwaukee Brewers as he tries to regain his past form. The Braves have had a very trying season in 2025, especially for a franchise that has made seven straight playoff appearances. Heading into this game, Atlanta was 27-37, losing seven consecutive games. There have been plenty of disappointments, with the lackluster offense being the highlight.

However, one player who can certainly help turn this season around is the 2023 MVP. Acuña Jr. unfortunately had his year cut short in 2024 with a leg injury, but now he's back and slowly but surely looking to build himself up. Monday night was a great sign toward that goal for the four-time All-Star as Acuña Jr. went yard in the fifth inning to tie the game at 1-1. The MLB Twitter page made no mistake posting the highlight of this no-doubter from multiple angles.

At just 27 years old, it's fair to say that Acuña Jr. is still in the middle of his prime. And that's a scary reality for the league as the superstar outfielder is on pace for a Hall of Fame caliber career. Ronald's 2023 season for the Braves was historic as he became the first player in league history to record both 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases. So far this season, Acuña Jr. has a batting average of .305 with five home runs and eight RBIs in the 18 games he's played in.

Overall, there's still time for the Braves to get back in the Wild Card hunt. But the divisional race is likely gone now. The New York Mets sit at 42-24 overall and are 14 games ahead of Atlanta. As for the Wild Card race, the Braves are ten games back of the last spot in this field, which the San Francisco Giants hold as of today. Therefore, the next month could really determine whether this franchise decides to be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. It's an unfortunate predicament this organization is in right now, but all is not lost yet.