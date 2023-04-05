One of the beauties of baseball is that there’s always another game. No two games are alike, just ask Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson.

On Tuesday, Olson was 0-for-5 and achieved the crowning ‘Golden Sombrero’ feat of striking out four times in a single game. Fast-forward to Wednesday and Olson had his best game yet of the new season, as he notched three extra-base hits and drove in three runs in a 5-2 Braves win. After the game, Olson talked about the mentality of a player coming to play every day.

“Yeah, it’s a crazy game. Every day’s different, and you’ve got to be able to flush it, the good and the bad, and show up the next day and do it,” Olson said.

Olson knows a thing or two about being an everyday player. Last season, his first with the Braves, Olson played in every regular season game. He also played all 162 in 2018 with the Oakland Athletics.

Olson was a popular pick to win NL MVP before the season. Playing every day and having games as he did on Wednesday will certainly help his case. The two-time Gold Glove Award winner finished eighth in AL MVP voting in 2021.

Olson and the Braves are red hot to start the season. Atlanta is 5-1 through two series and is now set to host the San Diego Padres in a highly anticipated early-season clash this weekend. The four-game set in Atlanta starts Thursday. We’ll see how Matt Olson follows up a three-hit, three-RBI game.