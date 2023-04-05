Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Atlanta Braves’ star Ronald Acuna Jr.is one of the best players in the sport when healthy. Unfortunately, injury concerns have hampered the three-time All-Star over the past few seasons. Acuna Jr hasn’t played in more than 120 games since the 2019 campaign, when he clubbed 41 home runs and swiped 37 bases. He’s off to a healthy and impressive start in 2023 however, and Team USA manager/MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa believes Acuna Jr is “on a mission” this season, per MLB Network.

“Ronald Acuña Jr. looks like he is on a mission for the Atlanta Braves this year,” DeRosa said on MLB Central.

One would assume that Ronald Acuna Jr has no shortage of motivation in 2023. The Braves won the World Series in 2021, but Acuna Jr was limited to just 82 games that season due to injury. He was in the midst of a fantastic campaign, but his year came to an early end.

Acuna Jr wants to remind people just how good he really is. Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Mike Trout and Mookie Betts are regarded as the best players in the game right now, but Acuna Jr likely believes he belongs in that conversation. From a talent standpoint, there’s no question that he does. The only concern stems from the aforementioned health perspective.

The Braves have high aspirations for the 2023 season. Despite losing Dansby Swanson this past offseason, Atlanta still has stars such as Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, and Matt Olson in the lineup. And if Ronald Acuna Jr manages to play a full year, the Braves’ roster will once again be amongst the best in all of baseball.