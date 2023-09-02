When the lights are brightest, every team needs their ace to shine the brightest. That's exactly what Max Fried did for the Atlanta Braves in their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fried was electric in his start, shutting down LA's offense with his fastball-curveball combination.

After the game, Fried talked about how this game will help him get back on track. The Braves lefty said that the start against the Dodgers helped him get back on track after not feeling like himself over his last few starts, per MLB.com.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“This was big,” Fried said. “I definitely feel like I've been going through the motions at times, and I haven’t really been as sharp and focused on making pitches and winning ballgames the way I was today. It was a jolt, and I’m going to try to use this as a springboard.”

Since returning from his injury, Fried hasn't quite been himself for the Braves. He's still a pretty good pitcher, but he's gave up one too many hits and home runs for the team's liking. However, everyone knows just how good Fried can be. He's a perennial Cy Young winner, and the backbone of Atlanta's rotation. Last night was just a preview of how good he can be.

The Braves supported Fried's incredible start with their usual hot hitting. Ronald Acuna Jr, Travis D'Arnaud, and Marcell Ozuna all hit homers to give Fried some run support early in the game. Atlanta will continue their series against LA today, and they're looking to secure a series win in Dodgers territory.