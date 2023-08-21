Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried made his eighth start of the season when taking into account his minor league rehab games as well as his starts in the major leagues on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, and he pitched 5.2 innings while giving up three earned runs. Fried spoke about not feeling sharp and still trying to find his peak form.

“I find myself at times not all that sharp,” Max Fried said, via Mark Bowman of MLB.com. “I'm not executing pitches that I want to in good spots.”

Fried gave up two home runs on Sunday, and the Giants won the game 4-3. He admitted that he has to have a quick learning curve.

“I'm going up against guys who have been doing this for five months,” Fried said, via Bowman. “They have been seeing really good live pitching for a long time. Guys are really sharp. I just know that my learning curve has to be a little quicker.”

Luckily, the Braves did win the first two games against the Giants. Atlanta sits as the only team with 80 wins on the season, and comfortably atop of the National League East division. The rest of the season will be about securing home field throughout the playoffs, and getting players ready to play in the postseason.

Fried is one of those players who hopes to get into peak form down the stretch as the playoffs approach. He is one of the most talented pitchers in the league, and would be a huge part of the Braves going on a run in October.