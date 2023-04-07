Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Outfielder Michael Harris was forced to leave the Atlanta Braves latest contest due to an unfortunate injury. However, the Braves still gave Harris plenty of reasons to smile.

Despite Harris’s injury, the Braves still defeated the San Diego Padres 7-6. As he awaits more information on a potential recovery, Harris’s immediate reaction was to cheer on Atlanta after their huge win.

“LETTTS GOOO!!! GREAT DUB,” Harris tweeted.

Michael Harris was removed from the game due to lower back tightness. He appeared to be uncomfortable during a second inning slide. He remained in the game until the fourth inning, before eventually being removed.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said that Harris originally injured his back while banging into the wall on a catch. He seemed to rule out a long-term injury stint, as Snitker ruled Harris day-to-day, via Jeff Schultz of The Athletic.

Michael Harris II left tonight’s game as a precaution due to lower back tightness. Harris appeared uncomfortable following this second-inning slide. pic.twitter.com/34SUhMATTh — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 7, 2023

While the Braves are 6-1 on the year, Harris has had a bit of a slow start to his season. He has just five hits in his 24 plate appearances with an RBI and a stolen base. The outfielder has struck out five times compared to just two walks.

Still, Harris is the reigning NL Rookie of the Year. He’s coming off of a 2022 where he hit .297 with 19 home runs, 64 RBI and 20 stolen bases. If Atlanta wants to be successful this season, Harris will play a major role.

The Braves will now wait for further testing on Harris. It doesn’t sound like Snitker is sounding the alarms just yet. Still Harris’s health will be something to monitor as Atlanta looks to continue their early season momentum.