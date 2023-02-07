Atlanta Braves’ star outfielder Michael Harris II won the NL Rookie Of The Year award in 2022, prompting the Henry Country School Board in Atlanta, GA to honor him with ‘Michael Harris Day’ on Feb. 7.

“All students and staff are encouraged to wear Braves attire on Feb. 7 to celebrate the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year and Stockbridge High Class of 2019 graduate [Michael Harris],” the school board wrote in a Twitter post on Monday night.

Harris responded to the tweet on Tuesday:

“Having my own day in a full county I grew up in is something as a kid I would’ve never thought would happen!” Harris wrote. “Means so much to me! Thank You Henry County! Truly Blessed.”

Having my own day in a full county I grew up in is something as a kid I would’ve never thought would happen! Means so much to me! Thank You Henry County! Truly Blessed 🙏🏾 https://t.co/GZj37Vg9E3 — Michael Harris II (@MoneyyyMikeee) February 7, 2023

The 2019 third-rounder was absolutely electric for the Atlanta Braves in 2022; he slashed .347/.371/.574 in the month of June, driving in 16 runs and stealing four bases en route to the Rookie of the Month award. He was again named Rookie of the Month in August after compiling a .337/.400/.591 slash line, with sixteen of his rookie-leading 32 hits during the month going for extra bases.

He won the award again in September, cementing Michael Harris as the National League Rookie of the Year, finishing ahead of teammate Spencer Strider. The pair were the second Braves players to finish first and second for the award following Craig Kimbrel and Freddie Freeman in 2011.

Michael Harris and the Braves agreed to an eight-year, $72 million contract extension during the season, ensuring he will be locked up with the franchise for the foreseeable future.

The 21-year-old star will be looking to vault the Atlanta Braves back into World Series stardom after the team won it all in 2021.