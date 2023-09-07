Michael Soroka just can't catch a break.

Earlier this week, Soroka was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and started for the Atlanta Braves in the series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. But, he lasted just three innings due to numbness in his fingers, which actually turned out to be a forearm injury. The team placed him on the 15-day IL and on Wednesday evening, Brian Snitker revealed that the righty won't return in 2023.

Via ESPN:

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

“He's done for the year. It's not anything he's going to have time to come back from,” manager Brian Snitker said after Wednesday's loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. “He'll be shut down, and then he can kind of concentrate, when he gets ready, on his offseason program.”

On a more positive note, he won't need surgery, which is certainly a relief. Remember, Soroka already missed 2020 and 2021 due to an Achilles tear that he reaggravated. That led to a prolonged absence.

The Canadian hasn't pitched much for the Braves in 23′, compiling an ERA over six in limited action. In Triple-A, he had a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts. Michael Soroka emerged as Atlanta's ace in his first MLB season back in 2019, going 13-4 with an impressive 2.68 ERA, which resulted in an All-Star appearance and finishing second in NL Rookie of the Year voting. He also got some consideration for the NL Cy Young.

It's truly a shame that Soroka has dealt with so many health issues since because he was undoubtedly going to be a big part of this ball club's future. Hopefully, rehab goes well and he can make an impact in Spring Training next year.