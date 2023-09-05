The Atlanta Braves reportedly claimed utility player Andrew Velasquez off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, reports Sam Blum of The Athletic. He was ultimately optioned to Triple-A.

The move comes prior to Atlanta's series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Velasquez has previously played with the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore Orioles, and New York Yankees in addition to the Angels.

The 29-year-old features defensive versatility. He can play either of the middle infield positions as well as the outfield. Velasquez doesn't offer much production on offense though. For his career, he's a .189/.244/.293 hitter. He's also posted a career .537 OPS.

So why take a chance on Velasquez?

Braves claim Andrew Velasquez off waivers

The Braves already have their roster mostly set for the playoffs. Adding a player like Velasquez gives them a utility man for the future though. If he can prove himself at the Triple-A level, then perhaps Velasquez will get a chance to play in the big leagues in 2024.

Also, it isn't as if Velasquez offers no value. As aforementioned, he's a steady defender who can play multiple positions. Velasquez also runs well and is a strong base stealer. He swiped 17 bases during the 2022 campaign and has 13 steals this season. Velasquez is efficient in the stolen base department as well, getting caught just four total times over the past two seasons.

Overall, the Braves are playing a quality brand of baseball at the moment. They are fresh off a series that saw them take three out of four against the Los Angeles Dodgers despite playing on the road. Atlanta will look to continue performing at an impressive level versus the Cardinals with the series beginning on Tuesday.