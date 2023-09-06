The Atlanta Braves' pitching staff has managed to stay afloat all season, but they've dealt with countless health issues. Add two more to the list.

Per Braves.com, Mike Soroka, who was just recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before Tuesday's start, left in the fourth inning with forearm inflammation and has now been placed on the 15-day IL. Colin McHugh came in to relieve him and also got injured against the Cardinals. He's heading on the shelf with a minor shoulder problem.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

As Atlanta fans know, Soroka has barely pitched across the last few seasons. The former NL Cy Young candidate missed 2020 and 2021 due to an Achilles tendon tear. The right-hander re-injured it a second time which resulted in a prolonged absence. He's barely pitched in the big leagues in 2023, with most of his innings coming in Triple-A. Soroka owns a 3.41 ERA in 17 minor league starts this year. In the show, he's compiled an ERA well over six in limited action.

As for McHugh, he dealt with shoulder inflammation in April as well. That resulted in another trip to the IL. He's made 41 appearances for the Braves this season, with basically all of them out of the bullpen. McHugh has posted a 4.30 ERA in 58.2 innings, striking out 47 and issuing 21 walks. A return to the staff should be in the cards later this month ahead of the postseason.

Despite the plethora of injuries to pitchers in 23′, the Braves still own a 3.83 team ERA, which ranks fifth in the Majors. They're also the best team in the big leagues with a 90-47 record.