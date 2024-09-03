The Atlanta Braves are confident that they’ll make the playoffs this season despite being plagued by injuries. The Braves are leaning into their rotation, hoping the team’s pitching can power a postseason run. And Atlanta could have starting second baseman Ozzie Albies back in the lineup in the coming weeks.

Albies is set to do some fielding on Tuesday, according to The Athletic’s David O’Brien on X. While he hasn’t been cleared for batting practice, Albies has taken some swings in the cages. He’s at week-six of an anticipated six-eight week absence. That timeline for a return is still in play but Albies will need to go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Braves, per O’Brien.

Albies has been on the shelf since July 21 when he broke his left wrist in a collision with Michael Siani in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. This is the three-time All-Star’s second trip to the injured list this season. Albies landed on the 10-day IL in April with a broken toe. In that instance, he was able to miss the minimum and return when first eligible.

The eight-year veteran has a .717 OPS, an OPS+ of 97 and 1.3 bWAR in 90 games for the Braves this season. Albies is coming off a stellar 2023 when he had 30 doubles, 33 home runs, 109 RBI, 96 runs scored and a .849 OPS. The 27-year-old switch hitter finished 16th in MVP voting last season.

Ozzie Albies could return from injury and impact the Braves' playoff chances

The Braves have done well to shake off a number of devastating injuries as they push toward reaching the playoffs for the seventh straight season. Atlanta lost reigning MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. for the season to a torn left ACL in late May. It was the second time an ACL tear derailed Acuna Jr.’s season. His 2021 campaign was cut short when the four-time All-Star tore his right ACL.

Acuna Jr. was a revelation for the Braves last season. He hit .337 with 41 home runs and 106 RBI while leading the majors with 149 runs scored, 217 hits, 73 stolen bases, a .416 on-base percentage and 383 total bases.

The Braves also lost All-Star pitcher Spencer Strider for the season to a UCL injury that required surgery. Strider was only able to make two starts for Atlanta before going down to the injury in early April. The Braves struggled to replace Strider in the rotation. Last season the 25-year-old righty led MLB in wins (20), K/9 (13.5) and strikeouts (281) with a National League-best FIP (2.85) in 32 starts for Atlanta.

The Braves are seven games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East entering play on Tuesday. The team currently holds the third NL Wild Card berth with a .5 game lead over division rivals the New York Mets. The Braves have failed to gain significant ground in the division, with a 21-21 record since returning from the All-Star break. Still the team is confident its pitching can carry them to the postseason. The healthy return of players like Albies can only improve their chances.