It seems Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias is peaking at just the right time.

Iglesias won the NL Reliever of the Month Award for August on Sunday. He did not allow a solitary run and was a perfect seven-of-seven in his save opportunities the entire month. Other teams also batted just .156 against the flame-throwing closer, per SI.com's Lindsay Crosby.

Raisel Iglesias is your NL Reliever of the Month! 🔥#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/PXQ3khsh4R — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 4, 2023

Iglesias allowed seven hits and four walks in thirteen innings of work in August. He also had 17 strikeouts during that stretch where the Braves lost just one game. Although he had some shaky moments earlier in the season, it's apparent he has settled down.

Raisel Iglesias is in his second season with the Braves. Atlanta acquired him from the Los Angeles Angels in a deal that also included Tucker Davidson and Jesse Chavez. Ironically, the Braves reacquired Chavez who finds himself in the same Braves bullpen as Iglesias. The latter has had an impressive 1.73 ERA with 89 strikeouts and 29 saves in 79 games since joining the Braves last summer.

The Braves' offensive firepower and Ronald Acuna, Jr's recent Iglesias' recent milestone have overshadowed late-season brilliance. Acuna became the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season against the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 1.

Despite losing to the Dodgers on Sunday, the Braves' 90-46 win-loss record still leads the majors. Atlanta's formidable hitting lineup includes Acuna, Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna, Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Michael Harris II, Eddie Rosario, and Austin Riley.

Not only that, but they also have two of the best starters in the majors in Max Fried and Spencer Strider. Throw in Raisel Iglesias as closer and the Braves are strong favorites to win their second World Series title in three years.