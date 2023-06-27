Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider has been a force on the mound, especially of late. In his most recent appearance, he torched the Minnesota Twins in a 4-1 victory on Monday, tossing seven innings of one-run ball while giving up just three hits and striking out 10 batters.

With another sterling start, Strider just reached an incredible milestone no other pitcher in the history of the Braves had done before, which is saying a lot considering the long list of great hurlers who have worn Atlanta colors before him.

Via David O'Brien of The Athletic:

“Spencer Strider’s 146 strikeouts leads the majors and is the most by any #Braves pitcher over a 16-game stretch at any point in franchise history. In his past two starts, vs. Phillies and Twins, Strider has a 1.38 ERA with 19 strikeouts and two walks in 13 innings.”

Prior to his start against the Twins, Strider dominated the Philadelphia Phillies in a 4-2 road win on June 20, allowing only an earned run on eight hits with nine strikeouts in six innings of work on the hill.

“It's baseball, you play any game long enough you're going to have bad games,” Strider said following the game against Minnesota, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “I try not to get too high or too low. It's too early in the season.”

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, the 23-year-old Spencer Strider has a 9-2 record to go along with a 3.73 ERA over 16 starts.

As for the Braves, they are sitting comfortably atop the National League East division with a 51-27 record.