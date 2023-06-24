When it comes to baseball advice, Spencer Strider, a pitcher for the Atlanta Braves, holds his wife Maggie's words in high regard.

Despite her limited knowledge of the game a few years ago, Strider now acknowledges the value of her insights.

Reflecting on his mechanical struggles throughout the season, Strider revealed that Maggie's advice had nothing to do with the technical aspects of pitching. Having known him since their days together at Christian Academy of Knoxville, she understood that he could sometimes be overwhelmed by an abundance of information.

Strider admitted, “I value input, sometimes too much. I like to feel like I have everything at my disposal, and I can learn from everything that's around me. But, you can get to the paralysis by analysis very quickly,” he said on the Braves Beat newsletter.

Therefore, when Spencer Strider encountered a rough patch during the first half of this month, his wife Maggie provided him with valuable guidance. Her message was clear: “Don't listen to everybody that tells you something.” Coming from his wife, these words held significant weight. Strider acknowledged her aptitude for understanding the game and respected her perspective.

In his first 12 starts, Spencer Strider showcased promising performance for the Atlanta Braves, posting a 2.97 ERA and a 2.59 Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP), indicating that he was pitching better than his ERA suggested. However, he experienced a setback, allowing eight runs over four innings against the New York Mets on June 8 and three home runs over five innings against the Detroit Tigers on June 14.