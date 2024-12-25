There are many journeymen who rise to the occasion and help their team win a championship. These unlikely heroes can most commonly be found during October baseball, where unpredictability reigns supreme. The 2021 Atlanta Braves boasted a deep roster with the perfect blend of established difference-makers (Freddie Freeman, Charlie Morton and Jorge Soler) and rising stars (Austin Riley, Max Fried and Ozzie Albies), but they would not have won the World Series without the “little guys.”

Utility man Ehire Adrianza was among those players who flew under the radar before striking at the right moment. His lone hit of the playoffs ultimately allowed the Braves to reach their first Fall Classic in more than 20 years. He hit a two-out, fourth-inning double off then-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, setting up Eddie Rosario to belt the go-ahead three-run home run.

Atlanta clinched the pennant on the strength of that swing, which would not have been possible without the clutch pinch-hit at-bat that preceded it. Adrianza's career was defined by simply doing what was asked of him, and on this day, he was entrusted with extending the franchise's momentous season. While it is unfortunately all too easy to skip past Travis d'Arnaud's walk and Adrianza's double in favor of Rosario's thrilling blast, this is the time when those facilitating plays are properly acknowledged.

Ehire Adrianza announced he is retiring after 12 MLB seasons. In addition to logging two stints with the Braves, the 35-year-old Venezuelan played for the San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels. He is feeling extremely grateful for the memories he was able to make in the big leagues.

Braves fans surely appreciate Adrianza's contributions

“This journey has been incredibly challenging, filled with ups and downs, but every step along the way has been a blessing that I cherish immensely,” Adrianza said in an Instagram post, via Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors. “Since my childhood, I dreamed of the possibility of winning a World Series, a goal that once seemed so distant and almost unattainable. However, thanks to my effort, dedication, and the unwavering support of each one of you, that dream has become a reality.”

“I still find it hard to believe that I have had the honor of playing more than a decade in the Major Leagues,” he continued. “I never imagined I would achieve so much, and it’s astonishing to reflect on this experience.” Retirement can be a sad day for many athletes, but this man is truly humbled by the life that baseball has afforded him to this point. If other players can adopt the same outlook by the time they hang up their cleats, they will have enjoyed a deeply satisfying career.

Adrianza posted a .237 batting average, 22 homers and 151 RBIs in 624 regular season games and was a reliable fielder. His numbers have already been forgotten, but his World Series ring will forever serve as an emblem of the role he played in Atlanta Braves history. Cheers to Ehire Adrianza.