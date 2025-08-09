The Atlanta Braves gave their fans a jaw-dropping highlight on Saturday afternoon when outfielder Jurickson Profar made what many are calling the “catch of the year” against the Marlins. The play came in the top of the fourth inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader at Truist Park, with Atlanta leading 3-0.

Facing rookie pitcher Hurston Waldrep, Miami slugger Agustin Ramirez drove a 1-2 fastball deep to left field. Profar sprinted toward the wall, timed his leap perfectly, planted his left foot on the padding, and extended his glove above the fence to bring the ball back just as it crossed over the yellow line. The catch robbed the Marlins of a home run and kept the Braves in front.

The Braves’ official X account, formerly known as Twitter, posted the clip moments after the catch, celebrating Profar’s unreal snag in left field.

“CATCH OF THE SEASON!”

The Braves’ official highlight clip quickly made the rounds online, with fans praising the Braves outfielder's timing and athleticism. The post on X, formerly known as Twitter, sparked dozens of comments calling the play “unbelievable” and a “defensive gem” worthy of end-of-season honors.

For the outfielder, the catch was a reminder of the all-around game Profar brings when healthy. Signed to a one-year, $12 million deal before the season, he missed 80 games due to a suspension for hCG and returned in mid-June. Since then, he has played in 35 games, hitting .234 with six home runs and 14 RBIs, but Saturday’s catch underscored his defensive value as much as his offensive potential.

The grab not only kept Miami off the scoreboard in a key moment but also energized the Atlanta crowd, with fans on their feet and teammates rushing to greet him in the dugout. It was the type of momentum-swinging play that can define a player’s season and remind the clubhouse of the impact a single defensive gem can have.

The moment also unfolded on a historic day for Major League Baseball. Jen Pawol made history by becoming the first woman to umpire a full regular-season game, adding to the significance of an already memorable afternoon at Truist Park. The highlight-reel play, combined with the milestone, gave fans a pair of storylines to celebrate.

While the Braves are far from playoff contention—18 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies—the final stretch of the season is about evaluating talent and giving fans moments to savor. After making the postseason every year from 2017 through 2024, Atlanta isn’t used to playing out the string, but Profar’s jaw-dropping catch vs. the Marlins provided the kind of highlight that keeps the energy high at Truist Park.