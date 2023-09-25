As the final week of the regular season begins, the Atlanta Braves designated veteran infielder Ehire Adrianza for assignment, according to David O'Brien.

Adrianza started a minor league rehab assignment for the Braves on Sept. 5 and finds himself without a job three weeks later. He had been on the shelf for much of the season due to right elbow inflammation which landed him on the injured list in early May. He made an initial rehab assignment shortly after making four appearances in the minors before aggravating the injury.

Adrianza played 11 more games in the minors before the Braves activated him and subsequently DFA'd the 34-year-old on Monday.

Adrianza had 11 plate appearances across five games for the Braves earlier this season, with his last MLB appearance coming on May 1. He did not record a hit and reached base once via base on balls.

The Braves acquired Adrianza at the 2022 trade deadline to bolster their bench. He played in six games for Atlanta last year with injuries hampering his season again as he had three different stints on the injured list in the span of three months. He also spent two months on the IL earlier in the season as a member of the Washington Nationals.

Ehire Adrianza has stuck around in the big leagues for a decade, making his debut in September 2013. Back-to-back injury-riddled seasons may spell the end of his Major League Baseball career though. The now-former Braves infielder is a career .238 hitter and played for four different teams in 617 MLB games.