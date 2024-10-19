Preseason games don't count, but the Washington Wizards' 118-117 win over the New York Knicks on Friday night was as exciting as it gets for a rebuilding team. Fringe players such as Johnny Davis and Jared Butler, the former of whom hit the game-winner, stood out, but first-round rookie Bub Carrington holding his own against Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson was another eyebrow-raiser.

Wizards head coach Brian Keefe sounded off on Carrington's poise, via the team's YouTube channel.

“The only way I think you're gonna learn anything is getting thrown into the fire,” Keefe said. “He got thrown into the fire, he's [Brunson's] a great player obviously. He's a veteran player, knows all the ways to manipulate the game, and what a great challenge for Bub, I thought he handled it well. He wasn't afraid of the moment.”

Carrington scored seven points on 3-for-6 shooting with three rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes. The Pittsburgh alum had yet to shoot 50% from the field in a preseason game, so Washington must have been encouraged to see him do it for the first time against a championship contender.

Not only is Carrington an integral part of the Wizards' rebuild, but he's also a local kid living out a dream.

Bub Carrington could be hometown hero for Wizards

Carrington, a Baltimore native, admitted that playing close to home is ideal, via The Washington Post's Varun Shankar.

“It makes life a little bit easier,” the 19-year-old said. “You don’t know how to turn the stove on, Mom’s close.”

At the same time, though, Carrington must navigate the challenges of his new career boost.

“It’s hard to say no,” he admitted. “You got to get people tickets, people want to come over, people want to take time out [of] your day. But you’re a professional at the end of the day. Your time is yours.”

If Carrington thinks people are hounding him now, it'll be next level if and when he helps the Wizards return to prominence in the Eastern Conference. However, the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder has shown thus far that the moment isn't too big for him.