As there is a heated quarterback battle between the Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, there is one more preseason game and time after for the team to decide who will start under center in Week 1. While there is no doubt that Colts head coach Shane Steichen has a major decision to make on QB1, Jones would give insight into his own goals.

When speaking to the media in the aftermath of the 23-19 preseason loss against the Green Bay Packers, Jones was asked if there is a possibility that he can showcase his skills more if he were given more opportunity. Jones would hone in on the point that the goal is always trying to improve, especially on a new team, according to James Boyd.

“Well, I mean, I always think I'm trying to grow and improve and learn, and the more time, you know, in the system with these guys, I think I'll continue to do that,” Jones said. “So I think I've played well, you know, and had things to clean up, for sure. But I think, you know, you're always trying to improve, and each week, each practice, be better than the one before.”

Colts' Anthony Richardson on the battle with Daniel Jones

As the Colts' star in Richardson has shown flashes, he is still competing against Jones, who has experience in the league with his time on the New York Giants, though it was an inconsistent stint. In the preseason loss to Green Bay, Jones would start the contest and played two drives, compared to the 23-year-old Richardson, who had the next three.

Jones would complete seven passes out of 11 attempts for 101 yards, while Richardson completed 6/11 of his passes for 73 yards. Richardson would be asked after the game about the possibilities of either winning the starting job or not.

“I feel like I've been trying to put my best foot forward, trying to grow each and every step of the way,” Richardson said, according to WISH-TV news. “Feel like I've been doing a decent job and improving. But at the end of the day, I just want to keep improving, and if I do win the job, thank God. If not, I need to keep working.”

Indianapolis opens the season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 7.