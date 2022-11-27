Published November 27, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

It was a tough fight that went down to the wire for rookie Brian Robinson and the Commanders, but Washington emerged with a 19-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Brian Robinson said his friend has a “big hat” company. “If you want a big hat, let me know.” pic.twitter.com/KXm3GCJWO1 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 27, 2022

Robinson, who rushed for a game-high 105 yards in the victory, was in a celebratory mood after the game. He took on the role of promoter, as he modeled a “big” hat and told all who would listen that it was manufactured by a friend’s company and he could procure them.

While the hat may have a ridiculous appearance, Robinson is clearly an important part of Washington’s surge this season. The Commanders improved to 7-5 with the win over the Falcons, and they have won 3 games in a row and 6 of their last 7.

Robinson has demonstrated an aggressive style throughout the season, and he showed his willingness to take on tacklers against the Falcons after catching a pass from quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Brian Robinson is a GROWN man 😳 pic.twitter.com/LszcJZwYmF — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 27, 2022

The Commanders are making their run in the toughest division in football. While they are still in 4th place in the NFC East, they could move ahead of the New York Giants in Week 13 if they can defeat the Giants on the road.

In a scheduling oddity, the Commanders have their bye in Week 14 and then host the Giants when they return in Week 15.

The Commanders clinched the victory over the Falcons when Kendall Fuller intercepted Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota’s pass in the end zone with 58 seconds left in the 4th quarter. Washington defensive lineman Daron Payne deflected the pass prior to Fuller’s assert pick.

Brian Robinson took on his role of good friend to the hat manufacturer shortly thereafter. It’s very doubtful he would have been so willing if Washington had not won the game.