Published November 27, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

It looks like fans have to wait for a little bit longer to see Chase Young make his 2022 debut with the Washington Commanders.

While recent signs point to Young potentially suiting up for the Commanders in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons, a new report threw a wrench on those plans. Young is said to be unlikely to play on Sunday, though Washington plans to see how he’ll perform in the pre-game warmups before making their official announcement.

Young has been listed as questionable for the game with the Falcons.

The 23-year-old Chase Young has been out since November 2021 when he tore his ACL and MCL. It has been a long journey to recovery for him, and the Commanders have exercised caution in order to make sure that he is fully healthy when he returns.

Naturally, the team won’t be rushing him if they feel their star defensive end is still not yet at 100 percent. They simply cannot risk him worsening his injury at this point.

For what it’s worth, however, Young is taking his recovery day-by-day. But he does seem excited to rejoin the team as they attempt to make it to the playoffs this year.

“Real eager, man. I’m proud of where this team is right now. I think we can make a run down the stretch, so I’m real excited. … You can see it. We’re ballin’, man. I’m happy for my brothers,” Young said of the Cardinals amid the team’s 6-5 record.

It has yet to be seen what the Commanders will opt to do with Young. If he misses Week 12, there’s still a good chance he’ll feature for the team come Week 13.