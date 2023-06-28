Maybe it should have been expected, given the nature of the world as we know it today, but with the once beloved Bronny James has now become the target of increasingly vocal doubters and detractors.

Of course, there will always be a chorus of people in the peanut gallery that want Bronny to fail simply because they have an ingrained (and potentially unhealthy) hatred of LeBron James. There are others still that believe that LeBron is the reason that Bronny has received the opportunities that he has thus far.

While there can be no doubt that having arguably the greatest basketball player of all-time that deep in your corner comes with inherent benefits, the picture being painted of Bronny is quite simply that he doesn't belong. A message that hasn't fallen on deaf ears, with the four-star USC commit taking to social media to drop to the mic.

"Can't wait to prove y'all wrong." Bronny James dropped this on his IG story 😳 (📸: bronny/IG) pic.twitter.com/Y3Hve4gqkr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 28, 2023

“Can't wait to prove ya'll wrong,” he writes on Instagram, appearing to be practicing his shooting inside of the Trojans men's basketball gym.

A combo guard who has demonstrated his worth as a shooter, playmaker, and defender, the pushback against James is interesting because there hasn't been an actual assessment of why he doesn't belong at USC or why he can't excel in the NBA. While not the most physically impressive guards, nor an all-world ball-handler, Bronny has developed into a niche player with a projectable role as he continues his basketball journey.

The Trojans have yet to release their schedule for the 2023-24 season. Nonetheless, with USC scheduling a few exhibition games abroad in the near future, Bronny's time is just around the corner.