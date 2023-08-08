USC basketball is beginning their summer tour without Bronny James as he recovers from cardiac arrest. Despite not having Bronny James, the squad should be ready to go and get in some good hoops as they travel internationally for some friendly exhibitions.

When and Where does USC basketball play?

The USC basketball summer tour will start on August 9th at 9am pt as the Trojans will play Mega Mis in Mykonos, Greece. The tour will continue once again vs Mega Mis in Mykonos on August 11th at 9am pt. It will come to a close on August 13th in Dubrovnik, Croatia, as the Trojans will face off against KK SC Derby at 9am pt on August 13th. All three contests will be streamed live on NBA TV and the NBA App.

No Bronny James

The biggest storylines from the USC basketball summer tour will be the Trojans playing without true freshman Bronny James. James suffered cardiac arrest earlier this summer while playing with his teammates at the USC facilities. The rest of the summer will be focused on recovery and learning how to move forward for James, as it would not make much sense for USC to put any pressure on him to return any time soon. The hope is that he will be able to suit up for his freshman season, although the number one priority for Bronny James is his health. Stay tuned into any more updates regarding James and his health as his USC basketball teammates begin their summer tour in August.