With the Brooklyn Nets' 2024-25 season schedule released, a lot of eyes will be on the team. Ahead of the Nets 2024-25 season, we'll be making our Nets season predictions.

Brooklyn had an active offseason as they entered full rebuild mode, trading away Mikal Bridges. The Nets received a haul from the team across the bridge, the New York Knicks, in return for Bridges. They acquired Bojan Bogdanovic, Shake Milton, four unprotected first round picks, an unprotected pick swap, a top-four protected first round pick, and a second round pick.

The Nets weren't done there, as they acquired their first round pick in 2025 and 2026 back from the Houston Rockets in exchange for the Phoenix Suns first round picks they had acquired in the Kevin Durant trade.

Brooklyn now has plenty of draft capital to craft their rebuild. With that in mind, let's dive into our Nets 2024-25 bold predictions.

Cam Thomas averages 25 points per game

Cam Thomas proved he can score in bunches in the 2023-24 season. The 22-year-old averaged 22.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He shot 44.2 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three.

While Thomas took a huge jump in scoring last year, he should have another offensive surge. With the departure of Bridges, Thomas becomes the solidified number-one option for Brooklyn. Thomas can score at all three levels and can get hot in a hurry. Although the Nets might not win a lot of games, Thomas should put up great scoring numbers.

Nets trade away Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith

While Brooklyn has already made some trades this offseason, they still have some moves to make. Veteran forwards Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith remain on the roster despite trade rumors.

Both forwards are valuable three-and-d role players who would fit on many contenders. The Nets have shown they want to rebuild and enter the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes ahead of the 2025 draft. This makes it likely that Brooklyn will trade Johnson and Finney-Smtih ahead of the deadline.

Johnson appeared in 58 games in the 2023-24 season, averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. The 28-year-old shot 44.6 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from deep. Finney-Smith appeared in 68 games, averaging 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from distance.

Johnson and Finney-Smith have trade value, and the Nets should get a solid return for them.

Nic Claxton averages a career-high in points

Another move that the Nets made this offseason was re-signing center Nic Claxton. Claxton inked a four-year $100 million deal to remain with Brooklyn. The 25-year-old big man averaged 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game.

Claxton is a great rebounder and shot blocker, but his offensive role could increase in the upcoming season. As mentioned, the Nets don't have many offensive options, which will allow their young players to get increased opportunities.

Thomas will likely be the Nets' first option, but Claxton could look to be a second or third option for their offense. If Brooklyn is able to develop Claxton into a solid scorer, they will be set up for a brighter future.

Nets fans shouldn't get hopes high for a winning record in the 2024-25 season. Brooklyn is in rebuild mode, but young players like Thomas and Claxton could take the next step in their games.