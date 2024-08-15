It has been more than three years since the Brooklyn Nets have won a playoff game and more than 20 since they have reached the Eastern Conference Finals. Head-scratching management decisions and devastating injury troubles consistently define this franchise, to the point where it can be difficult to drum up support among casual basketball fans.

Aside from the hopelessly loyal individuals who continue to absorb gut punches and incur hair loss, local residents do not appear to be overly invested in the team. Or the NBA product for that matter. Since the league officially released the schedule for the 2024-25 campaign on Wednesday, the Nets decided to celebrate the occasion by heading to Coney Island and asking people to identify the logos of the franchises that battle them every season.

It was an experience, to say the least. Obviously those tasked with producing this social media video want to feature ludicrous responses, but the lack of even fundamental NBA emblem knowledge that was present in America's Playground is truly astounding. Some individuals showed tremendous creativity, however.

There are painful responses and ill-fated humor attempts galore, but amid the nonsense are a few memorable guesses, honest mistakes and amusing quips. When presented with the Memphis Grizzlies logo, one man answered “my landlord.” He kept the bit going and referred to the Minnesota Timberwolves as his landlord's father. He must have been holding onto those for a while.

Additionally, the Atlanta Hawks were called Target, the Denver Nuggets earned a “Game of Thrones” retort and the Portland Trail Blazers were hilariously mistaken for the Boys and Girls Club. That last one is actually understandable and maybe not that inaccurate given the Blazers' rec league-like performance last season (21-61 record).

Brooklyn is clearly preoccupied with many non-basketball priorities. Unfortunately, the Nets are unlikely to gain many new fans this year. After trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks (also known as “Avatar”), they are firmly in rebuild mode. But there are still viable talents like Cameron Johnson, Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas on the roster who can possibly give the squad a scrappy identity.

Or, things can go so poorly that the Nets' black and white logo becomes the latest one to stump Coney Island.