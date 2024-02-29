Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is no stranger to trade rumors as he approaches yet another NHL Trade Deadline without a contract past this season.
The 27-year-old's future in Boston seems to be in question every year, although he has yet to play for any other National Hockey League franchise. After signing a two-year pact with the B's in November of 2020, he requested a trade a year later, before signing another two-year deal at the 2022 deadline.
In 2024, DeBrusk is again approaching the offseason as an unrestricted free agent — meaning, another trade deadline of worry for the former No. 14 overall pick.
“It’s in the back of everybody’s mind obviously because nobody is really safe,” DeBrusk explained on Wednesday, per NHL.com. “It’s one of those times where it’s always intense and stressful and as a fan it’s exciting and stressful as well. It’s just kind of how it goes. I’ve gone through some pretty interesting ones to be honest.”
No trade protection for Bruins' Jake DeBrusk
DeBrusk confirmed that he does not have a no-trade clause in his current contract, meaning he could be shipped to any of the 31 NHL clubs on or before Mar. 8.
“Yeah, of course I do,” DeBrusk said when asked if his lack of trade protection bothers him. “I feel like I’ve been around here long enough to know how the League works in that sense of things. Obviously, there’s different things, guys get injured around the League and different stuff that kind of happens, that is out of normal control. So, it’ll be interesting to see what teams are aggressive, what teams aren’t.”
After signing a two-year, $8 million contract in March of 2022, DeBrusk enjoyed a career year in 2022-23, amassing 27 goals and 50 points in just 64 games. But 2023-24 hasn't been as kind to the Canadian, despite the success of the team; he's at 13 goals and 27 points in 58 games.
Jake DeBrusk once badly wanted out of Massachusetts, and it looks at least on the surface that that is no longer the case. But the league is a business, and another trade deadline approaches with no new contract or trade protection for the veteran.
“You always have that in the back of your mind,” he finished. “Obviously, two years ago it was a little more intense on that side of things, but I think ever since I’ve been here, I’ve been worried.”