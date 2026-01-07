Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has put an end to growing speculation about his future, directly addressing whether he ever considered following former head coach Lane Kiffin to the LSU Tigers.

Speaking candidly during an ESPN interview this week, Chambliss emphasized loyalty and personal conviction when asked about the possibility.

“I guess so, but at the end of the day, I just made the right decision, and that was to stick with my gut,” Chambliss said, via ESPN College Football. “Ole Miss has been good to me. I feel like I owe it to Ole Miss. And I just love it here, and I love the community, so that was the right choice.”

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss on if it was ever a possibility for him to go to LSU with Lane Kiffin: "I guess so, but at the end of the day, I just made the right decision and that was to stick with my gut. Ole Miss has been good to me. I feel like I owe it to Ole Miss. …… pic.twitter.com/bbsve3J2Lk — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 6, 2026

The comments came just days after Chambliss led Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff semifinals, preparing for the most important matchup of his career against the Miami Hurricanes. While rumors had circulated that LSU, now led by Kiffin, could pursue Chambliss aggressively if he entered the transfer portal, especially with uncertainty surrounding his eligibility status.

Instead, Chambliss publicly reaffirmed his commitment to the Rebels, stating his intention to return as Ole Miss’ starting QB in 2026 if the NCAA grants him an additional year of eligibility. That announcement followed one of the defining moments of his Division I career, when he helped eliminate SEC rival Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl from the playoff.

Chambliss’ rise was unexpected. He stepped into the starting role after Austin Simmons suffered an injury and later announced plans to transfer. The senior from Grand Rapids, Michigan, immediately ignited the offense, holding onto the job for the remainder of the season and guiding Ole Miss to its College Football Playoff appearance. Since then, Chambliss has won back-to-back playoff games, setting up a national semifinal showdown.

Statistically, his impact has been undeniable. Chambliss finished the season with 3,660 passing yards, 520 rushing yards, and 21 touchdowns, earning an eighth-place finish in Heisman Trophy voting. Those numbers, combined with his postseason performances, have positioned him as a potential preseason Heisman favorite should he return.

Behind the scenes, Chambliss’ legal team has submitted extensive medical documentation to the NCAA in support of his eligibility case. Ole Miss has also reportedly secured an NIL agreement to retain its star quarterback, though final approval now rests with the NCAA.

For now, Chambliss remains focused on the present. Ole Miss will face Miami on January 8 in the Fiesta Bowl, with a chance to reach the national championship game.