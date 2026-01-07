The Memphis Grizzlies escaped the San Antonio Spurs by the skin of their teeth, 106-105, at FedExForum on Tuesday to end their four-game losing streak.

Cam Spencer was the unlikely hero for the Grizzlies, scoring their last five points, including the game-winning jumper with less than 40 seconds left.

The Spurs had multiple chances to steal the win, but Jeremy Sochan and De'Aaron Fox missed in their last two possessions.

Spencer finished with a near triple-double of 21 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, as he stepped up in the absence of Ja Morant, who was nursing a right calf contusion.

After the game, Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo saluted Spencer's high level of confidence.

“I don’t think bad shots exist for him,” said Iisalo, as quoted by Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole.

The 25-year-old Spencer saw limited action in his rookie career, averaging just 10.5 minutes in 25 games. But this season, with all the injuries hounding the Grizzlies, the savvy guard has earned more opportunities.

He has made the most out of them, averaging 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 23.2 minutes. He has ably filled in for Morant, who's been in and out of the roster. The All-Star guard has now missed 18 games.

With Spencer continuing to play well, along with fellow upstarts Jaylen Wells and Cedric Coward, the Grizzlies could grow more inclined to trade Morant before the deadline.

With Iisalo giving Spencer the green light, expect the former Connecticut standout to pile up the numbers in the coming weeks.

The Grizzlies will return to action on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns.