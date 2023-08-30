Boston Bruins left winger Jake DeBrusk recently made some eye-opening comments on his potential future with the Bruins. DeBrusk had a successful 2022-23 season with the Bruins despite missing time due to injury, and it appears that he won't be looking for greener pastures when his contract expires after next season.

“I'm hoping to stay [with the Boston Bruins]. It's the only team that I know and the team that I grew up with,” DeBrusk said, per NHL.com. “Hopefully it goes in that direction, and we'll see how it goes. That's why I have an agent, and I told him I wanted to stay out of this one and in time, it'll be nice when it all gets done.”

Boston would certainly like to see the talented 26-year-old stay for the long haul.

Jake DeBrusk recorded career highs of 50 points, 14 power-plays points, and 27 goals in 2023. This all occurred despite a hand injury and fractured fibula he sustained during the 2023 Winter Classic.

The Bruins are still trying to put the pieces together of exactly what happened following their roller coaster of a 2022-23 season.

Boston set the NHL record for wins a year ago with 65, as well as for points with 135. However, after going up 3-1 against the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Eastern Conference postseason, the Bruins shockingly dropped the next three contests, including a Game 7 in the TD Garden, to lose the series in what was one of the biggest collapses in NHL history.

Still, the Bruins and their fans will be able to put that behind them more quickly if they are able to retain DeBrusk's services for the next several years.