On Monday, August 7th, we have a great slate of baseball and FanDuel is running a same-game + parlay that’s paying out over 12-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Monday, August 7th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has four player props between two games parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let’s take a look at what FanDuel’s same-game promo has to offer.

MLB Same Game Parlay Odds: +1226 or +274 for (MIA-CIN) & +254 (WAS-PHI)

Bryce Harper 2+ Total Bases

Bryce Harper is one of the best hitters in baseball, and he has a great chance to have 2+ total bases against Trevor Williams and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. Harper is hitting .309 with 22 home runs and 58 RBIs this season. He is also hitting .329 with a .445 on-base percentage and .621 slugging percentage against right-handed pitching, which is Williams’ handedness.

In his last 10 games, Harper is hitting .325 with a .404 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage. He has also hit one home run and driven in five runs in that stretch. Williams has been a solid pitcher for the Phillies this season, but he has struggled against right-handed hitters. Right-handed hitters are hitting .266 with a .359 on-base percentage and .455 slugging percentage against Williams this season.

Williams has been exceptionally bad his last two outings giving up nine runs on 17 hits and four walks with just five strikeouts in 10 innings pitched. If he keeps his current form, Harper should have no trouble getting 2+ total bases in this matchup.

Trea Turner 2+ Total Bases

Trea Turner is one of the most exciting players in baseball, and he has a great chance to have 2+ total bases against Trevor Williams and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Turner is hitting .238 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs this season. He is also hitting .242 with a .422 on-base percentage and .568 slugging percentage against right-handed pitching.

In his last 10 games, Turner is hitting .360 with a .457 on-base percentage and .760 slugging percentage. He has also hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs in that stretch. Williams has been a solid pitcher for the Phillies this season, but he has struggled against right-handed hitters.

Turner has had great success against Trevor Williams in his career going 5-for-19 with three home runs and seven RBIs. If he can just continue with the success he’s had against Williams he should be able to have a productive day having 2+ total bases in the process.

Jorge Soler 2+ Total Bases

Jorge Soler has been putting in work for the Miami Marlins this season. Soler is hitting .241 with 26 home runs and 59 RBIs this season. He is also hitting .306 with a .412 on-base percentage and .729 slugging percentage against left-handed pitching this season.

Soler has been struggling at the plate over his last 10 games or so, but he’s got a plus matchup against Williamson who’s been roughed up a ton through this season, especially in his last two games. In his last two games alone, he’s given up seven runs on 14 hits with two home runs and six walks across 10 innings pitched. If there is a game where Soler could potentially break out, this is the one, especially on the road at The Great American Ballpark.

Elly De La Cruz 2+ Total Bases

Ely De La Cruz is one of the most exciting young players in baseball, and he has a great chance to have 2+ total bases against Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins on Monday night. De La Cruz is hitting .268 with 9 home runs and 22 RBIs this season. He is also hitting .271 with a .333 on-base percentage and .510 slugging percentage against right-handed pitching.

Eury Perez is getting the call backup from Double-A ball to get back in the rotation for the remaining portion of the season. They sent him back down to Double-A to give him some rest to ease him back into the rotation. His troubles with home runs stayed with him after being sent back down giving up three long balls. During his time back in the minors he gave up five home runs along with seven in the majors this season. While this young hurler has been slanging heat, he has been susceptible to getting hit hard, and with Elly De La Cruz at the bat at The Great American Ballpark, there’s a good chance he hits it out of there to go over this total.