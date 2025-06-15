Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has made some crazy MLB history in his short time with the Pirates. Skenes is the first pitcher in league history to have a sub-1.80 ERA over a 15-game stretch and have fewer than five victories, per Codify Baseball.

The Bucs ace has just four victories this year for a team that is dead last in the National League Central.

“In Skenes' career, spanning 38 starts, he has given up just 48 earned runs for a 1.89 ERA,” USA TODAY reporter Bob Nightengale wrote. Nightengale referenced the Codify Baseball stat in his Sunday baseball column.

In total this campaign, Skenes has allowed just 19 earned runs in 15 starts. He has picked up where he left off last season, when he finished the campaign as the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year.

Pittsburgh is 29-43 on the season, and 14.5 games back in the NL Central.

Paul Skenes could win a Cy Young this season for Pirates

Skenes has been talked about already this year as a possible Cy Young Award winner in the National League, despite his four victories. He could end up being one of the few pitchers in history to win the honor with either a losing or .500 record.

The Pirates just haven't been able to muster the runs this season to support Skenes. Also, the bullpen has struggled to protect leads for the hurler once he has left the contest.

This season, the struggling Pirates are nearly dead last in baseball, when it comes to most offensive categories. Pittsburgh is next-to-last in MLB in home runs, with just 50 on the season. The Bucs are also dead last in MLB in runs batted in this season, with just 230.

Skenes has defended his team through all the struggles, as well as the team ownership. Pirates fans are fed up with the owner Bob Nutting, who has been called out for not spending enough money on payroll for the team. Pittsburgh also replaced their manager during the season, as Don Kelly now leads the Pirates. Derek Shelton got the boot.

The Pirates finish a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday. Chicago leads the NL Central.