Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has made some crazy MLB history in his short time with the Pirates. Skenes is the first pitcher in league history to have a sub-1.80 ERA over a 15-game stretch and have fewer than five victories, per Codify Baseball.

The Bucs ace has just four victories this year for a team that is dead last in the National League Central.

“In Skenes' career, spanning 38 starts, he has given up just 48 earned runs for a 1.89 ERA,” USA TODAY reporter Bob Nightengale wrote. Nightengale referenced the Codify Baseball stat in his Sunday baseball column.

In total this campaign, Skenes has allowed just 19 earned runs in 15 starts. He has picked up where he left off last season, when he finished the campaign as the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year.

Pittsburgh is 29-43 on the season, and 14.5 games back in the NL Central.

Paul Skenes could win a Cy Young this season for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) walks in from the bullpen before the Pirates host the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park.
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) makes a diving catch during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park.
Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen drops insider knowledge on ‘different’ 2025 ballsMatty Breisch ·
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Jared Triolo (19) throws to first base to complete a double play over Chicago Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki (27) during the third inning at PNC Park.
Pirates’ late-game blunder nearly costs them a winZachary Howell ·
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at PNC Park.
MLB rumors: Paul Skenes trade suitors won’t stop making ‘serious’ trade offers to PiratesPreston Byers ·
Pirates news: How Andrew McCutchen surpassed Roberto Clemente in Pittsburgh record books
How Andrew McCutchen surpassed Roberto Clemente in Pirates record booksChris Spiering ·
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Tanner Rainey (27) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning.
Pirates agree to contract with ex-Nationals pitcherJosh Davis ·
Sandy Alcantara and Andrew Heaney together.
2025 MLB trade deadline: 5 players most likely to be movedBailey Bassett ·

Skenes has been talked about already this year as a possible Cy Young Award winner in the National League, despite his four victories. He could end up being one of the few pitchers in history to win the honor with either a losing or .500 record.

The Pirates just haven't been able to muster the runs this season to support Skenes. Also, the bullpen has struggled to protect leads for the hurler once he has left the contest.

This season, the struggling Pirates are nearly dead last in baseball, when it comes to most offensive categories. Pittsburgh is next-to-last in MLB in home runs, with just 50 on the season. The Bucs are also dead last in MLB in runs batted in this season, with just 230.

Skenes has defended his team through all the struggles, as well as the team ownership. Pirates fans are fed up with the owner Bob Nutting, who has been called out for not spending enough money on payroll for the team. Pittsburgh also replaced their manager during the season, as Don Kelly now leads the Pirates. Derek Shelton got the boot.

The Pirates finish a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday. Chicago leads the NL Central.