The Edmonton Oilers season is on the brink after they suffered a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night. Along the way, though, superstar center Connor McDavid found a way to make even more NHL history, which he seems to do on a nightly basis at this point.

McDavid hasn't necessarily been at his best in this series, as he scored just his first goal of the series in this loss. He did rack up six assists over the first four games, though, and his goal on Saturday night gave him 150 points in his 95 playoff games. Among players who have reached that mark, only Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux managed to get there in fewer games than McDavid did.

“That's 150 career points in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for Connor McDavid! Only two players in NHL history have reached the mark faster than the Edmonton Oilers captain: Wayne Gretzky (68 GP) and Mario Lemieux (86 GP),” the NHL's Public Relations account shared in a post on X.

Connor McDavid, Oilers looking to force Game 7 vs. Panthers

McDavid's first goal of the Stanley Cup Final wasn't enough to lead Edmonton to victory in Game 5, as the Panthers raced out to an early lead and never looked back in this one. Edmonton now finds themselves in a familiar spot, as they will be headed to Florida for a do-or-die Game 6 in enemy territory, and they will have to win in order to extend their season.

The good news is that the Oilers are built to overcome adversity, but they will surely be hoping McDavid's goal lights a fire under him heading into Game 6, because if he struggles to produce, his team could be in serious trouble. Edmonton will be looking to force a Game 7 when they take the ice for Game 6 on Tuesday, June 17 at 8 p.m. ET.