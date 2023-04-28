Steve is a freelance writer covering the world of sports for ClutchPoints.

The Carolina Panthers have opened up a new era in franchise history.

The Panthers selected Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After years of uncertainty at the quarterback position, the Panthers will now count on the former Alabama passer to help get the franchise back on the right track.

With the Panthers’ call to haul in Young with the top pick in this year’s NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide broke a tie with the Miami Hurricanes (1995-2008) for the most consecutive drafts with at least one first-round pick. The SEC powerhouse opened up this 15-year streak in the 2009 NFL Draft when offensive lineman Andre Smith was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 6 overall selection.

In the big picture, the one-time Heisman Trophy award winner became the first Alabama player to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the Common Draft Era (1967).

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bryce Young is the 1st Alabama player selected No. 1 overall in the Common Draft Era (since 1967). The only Alabama player selected No. 1 overall in the history of the NFL Draft was Harry Gilmer in 1948 (Washington). pic.twitter.com/Rr5nWzZ4uz — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 28, 2023

Young was a standout performer during his three-year run at Alabama. He threw 80 touchdown passes, and as mentioned, he took home the 2021 Heisman Trophy honor after he tallied an astounding 4,872 passing yards and 47 passing touchdowns in the 2021 campaign.

Young will join a Panthers team that has not won a playoff game since the 2015 season when they pulled off a run to Super Bowl 50.

There sure is already much anticipation for Carolina’s upcoming 2023 season.