The NFL season is almost here! The Hall of Fame game will begin on Thursday, which officially marks the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Carolina Panthers will take on the Cleveland Browns next week for their first preseason game. As the Panthers are in training camp and preparing for their first test, rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan has been making a name for himself in front of the entire organization.

In a tweet from Jordan Shultz, one member of the franchise had great words for the rookie.

“He’s been even better than advertised — smooth, explosive, and already gaining trust from the QBs. You can’t take your eyes off him at practice because he’s making so many big plays.”

That is great to hear if you are about to take a step onto the biggest stage as the regular season starts in about a month. McMillan appears to be ahead of the curve in camp, and if he quickly builds a relationship with quarterback Bryce Young, then the Panthers are in for a treat. Young and T-Mac have the opportunity to be an elite duo. Both are very young and have the opportunity to make a lot of connections for years to come.

The Panthers have an elite receiver trio. Adam Thielen did great things late in the season for Carolina and was a fantasy manager's best friend during the fantasy playoff run. Xavier Legette is also a rising star in this league, and he caught 49 passes and had four touchdowns last season.

Carolina also brought back former Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow from his absence from the league. Renfrow will bring veteran leadership to the Panthers as a guy who can run routes like the best of him. Prime Hunter Renfrow was one of the top route runners in the entire NFL when he was catching passes from Derek Carr.