The Carolina Panthers decided to part ways with Josey Jewell on Tuesday as the veteran linebacker continues recovering from a concussion sustained late in the 2024 season. Jewell, 30, remains in the NFL's concussion protocol more than seven months after suffering the injury during an overtime win in Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jewell started 12 games for the Panthers last season after signing a three-year, $22.75 million deal in free agency. He finished second on the team with 97 total tackles, adding 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and an interception. He prioritized his health and stepped away from the roster rather than occupy a spot on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which would have counted against the 93-man limit.

Drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Jewell played his first six seasons in Denver before signing with Carolina in 2024. He has 550 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 22 passes defensed, and three interceptions in 90 career games. Over his career with the Broncos, he built a reputation as a reliable starting linebacker as long as he suffered no injuries.

The concussion occurred during the Week 16 game against Arizona, causing him to miss the final two contests of the season. He has not returned to full activity since. However, the Panthers have not ruled out a possible return if Jewell is eventually cleared of symptoms.

With Jewell's departure, Carolina's linebacker group now leans on Christian Rozeboom, who signed on the first day of free agency, and rookie third-rounder Trevin Wallace. Other available players include Claudin Cherelus, Jacoby Windmon, special teams contributor Jon Rhattigan, and rookies Bam Martin-Scott and Tuasivi Nomura. All will compete for rotation and special teams roles throughout training camp.

Jewell's exit highlights the Panthers' ongoing roster overhaul under new leadership, which clearly focuses on developing younger talent. Still, the door remains open for a potential return if Jewell is medically cleared in the future.