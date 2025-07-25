The Carolina Panthers were on the brink of NFL immortality in February 2016 when they took the field for Super Bowl 50. But the defining image of that loss—Cam Newton appearing to hesitate on a fumble late in the fourth quarter—has haunted him ever since. Now, almost a decade later, former teammate Greg Olsen is speaking out in defense of his quarterback, and his message is turning heads.

Appearing on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast with host Taylor Lewan, Olsen offered a heartfelt and unfiltered take on the play, Newton’s legacy, and the criticism that followed. After the conversation, the nine-year veteran offensive tackle posted the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter), giving it a caption that fueled the conversation even further.

“Second guy we’ve had on the bus that spoke extremely high of @CameronNewton

Maybe he’s been right all along.”

Second guy we’ve had on the bus that spoke extremely high of @CameronNewton Maybe he’s been right all along. 👀 pic.twitter.com/gWUF7jkxEo — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

In the clip, Olsen didn’t hold back in challenging the mainstream narrative that has dogged Newton since that moment in February 2016.

“You know, I think to the outside world and this is not me covering for Cam… of every guy I've ever played with, if there was ever a guy that you did not have to question his physicality, his toughness, his competitiveness, it was Cam.”

Olsen’s defense comes at a time when Newton’s legacy is being reexamined. The former Panthers quarterback led the team to a 15-1 season and earned 2015 MVP honors before falling short against the Denver Broncos. Still, the perception of that one play has lingered.

Beyond just that moment, the 14-year veteran emphasized Newton’s daily grind and commitment to the team.

“I watched that guy put his life on his body, his life, his career on the line in big moments, in meaningful games, Wednesday practice, in training camp… That dude played his ass off every day.”

The Panthers legend wrapped up his point by zeroing in on what truly matters when evaluating a player’s career and character.

“People want to knock Cam for a lot of things, fine. You cannot knock him for not being competitive, for not being tough.”

The post has already gained traction among NFL fans and former players alike. Olsen’s words are more than a defense—they’re a call to reframe how Newton is remembered in the broader landscape of Panthers football and NFL history.

Even if the narrative around Super Bowl 50 never fully changes, those who know the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner best have always seen him differently. And now, thanks to Olsen's powerful defense, the public may finally begin to see it that way too.