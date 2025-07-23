The Carolina Panthers are set to start training camp, and they've made a move right before they hit the field, signing the son of an NFL legend, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The Panthers are signing CB Tre Swilling, the son of NFL great Pat Swilling, per his agents David Canter and Ness Mugrabi of Aurasportsgroup,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Swilling was an undrafted free agent in 2022 and signed with the Tennessee Titans. He's also played with the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, and New York Jets. He played one game with the Jets last season and two games with the 49ers in 2023.

Swillings played college ball at Georgia Tech, and from 2018 to 2021, he totaled 101 tackles, 2.0 sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries.

His father was an edge rusher in the league and won the Defensive Player of the Year in 1991 after having a 17-sack season with the Saints.

Hopefully, Swilling can stick with the Panthers through training camp and into the regular season, and he can see some time on the field. He'll have to show his best in these next few weeks if he wants a permanent spot on the roster.

Panthers making moves before training camp

With the signing of Swilling, the Panthers made the corresponding move of waiving Ethan Garbers, which means the team will be going into training camp with three quarterbacks: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, and Jack Plummer.

The Panthers are coming into the season with better expectations than in years past, and it's because of how they ended last season. Bryce Young finally looked comfortable as the starting quarterback, and things were clicking not just on offense, but on defense as well.

Young will have some more offensive weapons to work with, as Hunter Renfrow is back in the league and the Panthers selected Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 pick in the draft. If Young can find chemistry with those players early, they should be able to start the season strong. For the defense, they have to find ways to get to the quarterback, which will make life easier for the defensive backs.

The Panthers have one of the best young cornerbacks in the league in Jaycee Horn, and he's going to make life hard for opposing wide receivers all season. If the Panthers can click when the season starts, they could be a surprise team.