The 2023 NBA Draft came and went with plenty of headlines leading up to the event. There were a total of 58 choices made during this year's draft, with two picks being forfeited. The Milwaukee Bucks, who finished the season as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, lost to the Miami Heat in the first round.

The Bucks had just one selection initially, but they added another pick during the draft. They made a trade with the Orlando Magic to grab No. 36 overall. They then selected Andre Jackson Jr. out of UConn, and they also landed Chris Livingston out of Kentucky with No. 58 overall.

So, there aren't many choices for the best move, but there is an easy choice here.

Bucks Hit a Home Run Landing Andre Jackson Jr.

The Bucks entered the offseason with a ton of question marks. It all began with Mike Budenholzer being fired and Adrian Griffin being named the Bucks new head coach. Then, rumors swirled about Khris Middleton, and he declined his player option and is now a free agent. Brook Lopez's future remains murky, and the Bucks roster could look much different in 2023-2024.

So, finding a way to add Jackson, who just won a national title with the Huskies, was a massive addition for the Bucks.

There are a ton of things to love about Jackson. For starters, he stands at 6-foot-6 and has a 6-foot-10 wingspan. In his final year with the Huskies, Jackson averaged 4.7 assists per game and nearly seven per contest in the NCAA Tournament. One negative is he averaged just 6.8 PPG on 28 percent from three-point land. But, that shouldn't matter for the Bucks.

Milwaukee has plenty of offensive firepower with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Middleton — if he returns. BUt, they need some reserves who can step up when needed, and that's exactly why things were tough for them against the Heat in the playoffs.

Jackson lasting this long was a bit of a surprise, especially with his championship pedigree and his ability to play defense at an above-average level. The Bucks have Holiday as the starting point guard, but after that, the roster had question marks. Wesley Matthews, the 36-year-old veteran, played heavy minutes off the bench, and Pat Connaughton was the next guy off the pine. Neither one is a point guard, and Grayson Allen also isn't a point guard that can facilitate the ball such as Jackson.

But the best part about Jackson is his defensive skill set. He is versatile and can play the guard positions and even the wing spot. So, the Bucks get a quality defender that should see plenty of run in his rookie year.

The Bucks just had to part with a second-round pick in 2023 and cash considerations in order to move into the spot and select Jackson, so this could very easily be one of the biggest steals of the draft. His scoring and shooting needs some work, but that isn't anything surprising to the Bucks.

On the flip side, they add a defensive-minded, experienced, lengthy player that can play multiple positions and should immediately play a favor for the Bucks this season, especially with a busy summer ahead of them.

In a couple of years, we could look back at this choice by the Bucks and marvel at the low price they paid to bring him to town.