The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the association, but they get a different spotlight and media attention than the others in their category. Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered by many as the best player in the NBA, and they are on track to embark on a deep playoff run as Khris Middleton is searching for his rhythm after recovering from a prolonged absence.

As the trade deadline passed last February 9, Milwaukee completed one minor deal to add an ancillary piece that will complement their system. Jae Crowder has been a rumored coveted asset by the Bucks’ front office since the offseason, and they acquired him through a four-team trade. Due to this negotiation, they lost George Hill, Jordan Nwora, and Serge Ibaka. This was a brilliant move for the organization because they added a player that will play consistent minutes compared to the three guys that rarely get some burn.

Crowder brings the brute defensive strength and quick awareness they have been searching for ever since the departure of P.J. Tucker. He can play with or without Antetokounmpo on the floor, but their weakness on their wing position is upgrading on the role of Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, or Wesley Matthews.

Bucks’ 2023 NBA trade deadline mistake: Failing to upgrade the 2 spot

Without Middleton in last year’s playoff series against the Boston Celtics, the weakness of the Bucks was heavily exposed, especially in Game 7. The trio of Connaughton, Allen, and Matthews was the missing link in that series, as it was more magnified because of the absence of Khris Middleton. Connaughton will likely be the guard in the closing lineup among these three individuals. Still, they had the opportunity to execute another minor deal by adding someone like Alex Caruso or Josh Hart.

Caruso and Hart’s salaries are at a tradable level, and it seemed that every squad was far from getting Caruso from the Chicago Bulls. On the other hand, Hart was acquired by the New York Knicks for a relatively small package, which the Bucks could have matched. It is not an enormous mistake or opportunity that slipped away for Milwaukee, but they might regret not being more aggressive when they start enduring the adversities in the postseason.

The Bucks are a team with a win-now mentality because of the age of both Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, along with the peak status of Giannis Antetokounmpo, so another all-in move was plausible. A buyout market is an overrated approach to adding another wing, so Milwaukee must find internal solutions.

Wesley Matthews is on his second stint with the Bucks, and he is already a bit past his prime so he will be the odd man out of this bunch. Matthews will likely play 15 MPG or less in the postseason rotation so that the burden will move to Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen. Through thorough observations, coach Mike Budenholzer will start Allen but choose Connaughton in the closing lineup because he is less erratic than Allen.

The 2 or 3 position in Milwaukee is more critical this year because of the uncertainty in the health of Khris Middleton. It is insurmountable to rely entirely on the Greek Freek and Holiday every night, so this is the season they must wish for an ascension from their role players. Instead of depending on a proven commodity, it is now banking on the upside on any of its youthful men on their roster.