Damian Lillard’s time with the Milwaukee Bucks has come to an unexpected end. The team waived the nine-time All-Star guard on Tuesday, stretching the remaining $113 million on his contract across the next five seasons. In the wake of the decision, Lillard’s agent issued a public statement addressing his client’s future.

Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reported the agent’s remarks Tuesday via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for Damian,” the statement read. “He receives all of his money guaranteed, and it provides him an opportunity to decide his next destination as an unrestricted free agent. He gets a chance to rehab at home if he chooses to, and be with his family and his kids for the next year. The goal is for him to take his time and make a decision on what his next destination will be.”

Bucks waive Damian Lillard after signing Myles Turner from Pacers

The move came hours after Milwaukee signed former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million contract. Releasing Lillard allowed the team to create the cap space needed for the signing, highlighting a series of aggressive offseason moves and signaling a major shift in roster direction.

Lillard, 34, completed his 13th NBA season and second with Milwaukee. He averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from three across 58 appearances. However, injuries plagued his season. A deep vein thrombosis in his left calf sidelined him late in the regular season, and he returned briefly for the playoffs before suffering a torn Achilles in Game 4 of the team’s first-round series loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Despite the injury, Lillard is expected to draw interest across the league. NBA insider Chris Haynes noted on NBA TV that teams such as the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers may pursue the veteran guard, who now enters unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career.

“Look out for the Miami Heat…Throw Portland in there as well.” — Chris Haynes on which teams are interested in Damian Lillard. 👀 (h/t @ohnohedidnt24) pic.twitter.com/J7I8fnCfb0 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Bucks, meanwhile, appear to be moving forward with a retooled core. With Turner anchoring the frontcourt and Giannis Antetokounmpo still leading the roster, Milwaukee is prioritizing depth and cap flexibility after consecutive early playoff exits.

Lillard joined the Bucks in a high-profile trade from Portland ahead of the 2023–24 season. His brief tenure included standout performances and an All-Star selection, but it ultimately ended without a deep postseason run. His release marks the end of a bold experiment for Milwaukee and opens the door for Lillard to shape the final chapter of his career on his own terms.