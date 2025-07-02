The Milwaukee Bucks made the biggest move of the 2025 NBA free agency thus far after having what was an underwhelming draft. They selected Bogoljub Marković with the 47th pick before signing Mark Spears on a two-way contract.

However, the headlines have been dominated by Milwaukee’s decision to waive Damian Lillard and stretch his salary over the next five seasons. This means that the Bucks will pay Dame $22 million per year for the next five years, with the move immediately allowing them to sign Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner.

The largest waive-and-stretch in the history of the NBA, the decision not only sends Dame out, but it also heavily restricts the franchise’s long-term flexibility. That, at a time when Giannis Antetokounmpo is said to be considering his future, means that the Bucks may already have committed their biggest mistake of the 2025 NBA free agency.

Milwaukee Bucks waive-and-stretch Damian Lillard, may have irked Giannis

Giannis was among the millions of fans left stunned by Milwaukee’s decision to waive Dame. The move comes less than a year after the Bucks acquired him, back in September 2024. The Greek Freak was said to be aware of the move for Turner, but the decision to waive his partner-in-crime may yet lead to complications.

Article Continues Below

Milwaukee now faces an annual $22.6 million dead cap hit until 2030 in a move that may leave the franchise with its hands tied in the coming time. The move will further restrict the kind of contracts the Bucks can offer in the current and future free agencies, and any further breakdown with Giannis may mean the Bucks lose out on him as well.

The move for Turner undoubtedly improved Milwaukee’s defense, which had struggled since Jrue Holiday left. However, by failing to sign an offensive replacement, the roster may further degrade.

The Bucks now enter the new season with a potentially glaring hole in their backcourt, with no clear indication that they will immediately fill it. The fact that this comes alongside the exit of Brook Lopez means that Giannis may not be having the best of time ‘monitoring’ Milwaukee’s front office.

Lopez averaged 13 points, five rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. And while Turner is an upgrade, he will be earning three times more at a time when the Bucks have taken a major long-term hit on Lillard’s salary. This, in addition to the fact that Lillard is unlikely to be replaced, means that the Bucks may continue to struggle in their bid to seriously compete in the East.

A potential sacrifice that also restricts their present, the Bucks’ decision to waive-and-stretch Dame may have huge long-term implications. And if that rings true, even a Giannis Antetokounmpo departure may yet be on the cards.