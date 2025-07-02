In a stunning NBA Free Agency pivot, the Milwaukee Bucks have officially waived nine-time All‑Star Damian Lillard. The move, designed to stretch the remaining $113 million of his deal over five years, cleared the way for a lucrative four‑year, $107 million contract to bring in former Pacers rim protector Myles Turner.

The twist? While rehabbing a torn Achilles, Damian Lillard reportedly requested to continue his recovery back home in Portland to be with his children. However, that request was denied by some within the Bucks’ front office. According to Chris Haynes of NBA TV:

“Aaron Goodwin, Damian Lillard’s agent, reached out to the Bucks about a month ago and informed them that Dame would like to rehab back home in Portland and stay with his kids… and I was told that some people within the Bucks did not approve of that.”

Turner’s arrival brings Milwaukee much-needed size and shot-blocking alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. With this move, the team aims to reestablish its defensive identity. However, releasing Lillard has created internal tension. Reports say Giannis was displeased with both the decision and the way it was handled. In fact, some insiders claim he felt blindsided. As a result, questions about his long-term future with the franchise are beginning to surface.

Meanwhile, the shift in the market has worked in Lillard’s favor. Lillard feels “elated” to have control over his next destination. Once his recovery is complete, he’ll be free to choose his next team. The Lakers, Warriors, and Celtics have already shown interest. Still, Lillard may take the entire 2025–26 season to rehab fully and evaluate his options.

Still, Milwaukee’s strategy is aggressive and risky. By stretching Lillard’s salary, they are banking on a short‑term boost without long‑term cap flexibility. Critics call it “mortgaging your mortgage to buy a sports car.” If Giannis grows increasingly uneasy, the cost may not just be financial.

The Bucks are at a crossroads. Will adding Turner ignite a championship push? Or will the fractured trust with Giannis and the unresolved Lillard situation leave deeper wounds? As training camp approaches, both forthcoming on‑court chemistry and whose side Giannis is on will decide if this Bucks NBA Free Agency gamble pays off.