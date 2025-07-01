The Milwaukee Bucks made a flurry of moves on the second day of free agency, and they recently made a decision on one of their young guards, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“Milwaukee Bucks are rescinding the qualifying offer of promising young guard Ryan Rollins and he will now become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell me,” Haynes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Last season, Rollins averaged 6.2 points and 1.9 assists in 56 games. With the recent moves that the Bucks made over the past few days, it makes sense that the Bucks rescinded their qualifying offer for him to save space.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr. will now lead the backcourt for the Bucks, and the big question is if that will be enough for Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay with the team.

The Bucks made a surprising decision and waived Damian Lillard, as he will be recovering from his Achilles injury for most of next season. They will also be stretching the remainder of $113 million, and he will be on their books for years to come.

There were reports that Antetokounmpo was not pleased with the Bucks making that move, which will be key in his decision on whether he stays with the Bucks or requests a trade.

Bucks made several moves early in free agency

There's no question that the Bucks are doing whatever they can to make sure Antetokounmpo has a competitive team to play around, and they've made a lot of moves over the past two days. One of the biggest moves was signing Myles Turner as many thought that he might be returning to the Indiana Pacers after they made it to the NBA Finals.

With Brook Lopez signing with the Los Angeles Clippers, it only made sense for the Bucks to try and find his replacement, and Turner may have been the best option as he can stretch the floor and protect the rim.

The Bucks also re-signed key players such as Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince, and Bobby Portis Jr., who were all important to the team last season. It will be an interesting offseason for the Bucks, and more moves could be on the horizon as the offseason continues.

This could prove to be a turning point for the future for Antetokounmpo, and it's obvious that they know they have to do what it takes to keep him satisfied.