Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future remains a key topic of conversation amid the team’s ongoing roster changes. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon added a colorful perspective to the discussion, comparing Antetokounmpo’s long-standing relationship with the franchise to a worn but dependable pair of “comfortable underwear.”

MacMahon made the comments during the latest episode of ESPN’s Hoop Collective, where he used the metaphor to reflect both the enduring support and emerging flaws of the Bucks organization.

“I've got this pair of underwear, unbelievably comfortable underwear,” MacMahon said. “It reminds me of what the Bucks franchise probably feels like to Giannis because the support — phenomenal — comfortable, very comfortable, but man, they got holes in them. They’re falling apart. I just can’t take myself to chunk them, they’re too nice, too comfortable, too much support. That’s the Bucks organization to Giannis right now. They are that pair of underwear that just feels so good you can't throw them out no matter how many holes are in them.”

MacMahon’s analogy comes at a time of transition for Milwaukee. The Bucks recently waived Damian Lillard and stretched his remaining contract to create cap space, using it to sign former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million deal. The move is part of a broader reshaping of the roster following consecutive early playoff exits.

Bucks’ roster continues to spark questions about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s long-term future

Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP and the 2021 NBA Finals MVP, has spent his entire career with the Bucks since being drafted in 2013. He remains under contract through the 2026–27 season after signing a three-year extension last fall. Still, questions about his long-term commitment have lingered amid the team’s fluctuating title chances.

The Bucks' core, built around Antetokounmpo, has undergone notable changes over the past two years, including the arrivals and departures of several key players. Milwaukee continues to make bold decisions in an effort to retool around its superstar while maintaining competitiveness in a deep Eastern Conference.

Under head coach Doc Rivers, who took over midway through the 2024 season, the Bucks are attempting to balance their veteran-heavy roster with enough flexibility to adapt to the evolving landscape. MacMahon’s remarks highlight the perception that while Milwaukee may no longer be a flawless contender, its familiarity and structure still offer Antetokounmpo a strong foundation.

As the Bucks prepare for the 2025–26 season, the franchise faces pressure to demonstrate that it can continue to build around Antetokounmpo in a way that keeps the team competitive and its star engaged. For now, the organization remains committed to doing so — even as outside observers use unusual metaphors to describe the delicate balance between loyalty and long-term success.