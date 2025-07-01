The Milwaukee Bucks made shockwaves in the NBA this offseason after they waived Damian Lillard and stretched the remaining money on his contract to use it for Myles Turner. The Bucks stretched the remaining $113 million to have that flexibility. The move comes as a surprise, but Lillard had a player option for next summer, so the move at least lets him go wherever he wants to.

ESPN Senior NBA Writer Marcus Spears echoed this sentiment when he posted on X that this was a win-win for both sides. He was away from his family in Milwaukee, so now that he's a free agent, he can decide where to go on his terms.

Spears' post read, “Don't feel bad for Damian Lillard. This is a win-win. Dame had a player option for next summer, and he considered not exercising it. It's no secret that living away from family in Milwaukee was a challenge. So he gets his $ and is now an unrestricted free agent to go where he wants.”

Lillard tore his Achilles in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals' opening round against the Indiana Pacers. Because of that injury, his entire 2025-26 season is in jeopardy.

This decision by the Bucks still sent shockwaves throughout the NBA because it also allowed them to sign former Pacers center Myles Turner. It will also have enormous ramifications for Giannis Antetokounmpo's actions with the Bucks. Chris Haynes reported that he was unhappy that the Bucks pulled off this move, which could lead to him wanting out of Milwaukee.

On its surface, this move sucks for Lillard because he is dealing with an injury that will keep him out the majority of next year. However, Spears' point remains: He can choose where he wants to go now, especially after saying how lonely he has been in Milwaukee and has not had much to do outside of playing basketball.

The next step now remains a mystery for both sides. The Bucks signed Turner away from the Pacers, but everything changes if Giannis Antetokounmpo asks to be traded. Lillard will go through his rehab this year, but despite dealing with his injury, he will have teams lining up for his services. This will be interesting to watch for both sides moving forward.